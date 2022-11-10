Men’s Soccer Earns Second Chance at Seton Hall in BIG EAST Semifinal on Thursday

Boyds, Md. — After posting a 2-1 win over Xavier in the BIG EAST Quarterfinals on Sunday, the Creighton men’s soccer team has another opportunity on Thursday, November 10 as the Bluejays face Seton Hall in the semifinals at 3:00 pm (CT).



Series History: Creighton leads Seton Hall, 5-3-1

Creighton and Seton Hall will meet for the first time after a hotly contested matchup in South Orange earlier this season. The Bluejays and Pirate have faced off nine times prior to Wednesday. The home team claiming seven of nine meetings. The Lone road win in the series came in 2015 as the Bluejays earned a 4-2 win in South Orange.

Date Opponent Score

October 26, 2013 * at Seton Hall L, 2-3

October 4, 2014 * vs. Seton Hall W, 3-2

Sept. 26, 2015 * at Seton Hall W, 4-2

Sept. 17, 2016 * vs. Seton Hall W, 1-0

Sept. 23, 2017 * at Seton Hall L, 0-2

Sept. 29, 2018 * vs. Seton Hall W, 1-0

October 4, 2019 * at Seton Hall L, 0-1

October 23, 2021 * vs. Seton Hall W, 3-1

October 15, 2022 * at Seton Hall T, 1-1

* = BIG EAST

First Meeting Recap: Creighton 1, Seton Hall 1 (October 15, 2022)

Locked in a scoreless battle Midway through the second half, the Bluejays grabbed a 1-0 edge in the 74th minute. Alfie Pope delivered the lead goal, Converting a pair of flawless passes from Diego Dutilh and Miguel Ventura . Seton Hall, however, drew a penalty kick with just 25 seconds remaining. The Pirates turned the late opportunity into a 1-1 draw.

Scouting Creighton (6-4-6, 3-3-4 BIG EAST)

In the first round of the 2022 BIG EAST tournament, Creighton took down Xavier 2-1 in Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bluejays took a 1-0 lead in the first half off a sophomore Giorgio Probo penalty kick and two minutes after a Musketeer equalizer in the 64′ minute, junior Duncan McGuire put Creighton up for good.

McGuire’s game winning goal was his fifth consecutive game with a goal scored, becoming the first Bluejay to achieve the feat since Mike Tranchilla (six straight) did so late in the 2001 season. McGuire, who has now scored in eight of Creighton’s last nine matches, leads the team and BIG EAST in goals (14) and points (30).

Senior goalkeeper Paul Kruse recorded six saves in the first-round win, his second highest tally on the season while his .857 save percentage was also his second highest clip in a game this year.



Scouting Seton Hall (7-2-7, 4-1-5 BIG EAST)

Seton Hall earned the No. 2 seed and first round bye in the BIG EAST Tournament after finishing the regular season 4-1-5 in conference play. The second-place finish is the Pirates best since winning the league title in 1991 and the 17 points in 10 BIG EAST matches is the most since finishing with 21 in 2006. Their two losses on the season came against No. 25 Portland and No. 17 Georgetown.

The Pirates have played their opponents close all season, winning by one goal in each of their four conference wins. Seton Hall has scored two game-tying 90′ minute penalties, including in the 1-1 regular season draw at home against Creighton on Oct. 15. The Pirates enter the BIG EAST Tournament with six total game-tying/winning goals in the 70′ minute or later.