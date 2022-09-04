Men’s Soccer Earns Road Win Over PFW

Next Game: at Dayton 9/13/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 13 (Tue) / 6 pm at Dayton

FORT WAYNE, IND. – Julian Smith scored what proved to be the game-deciding goal in the 15th minute off of an assist from Sam Eccles as Eastern Illinois men’s soccer earned a 1-0 road win over the Fort Wayne Mastodons on Sunday afternoon. With the win, which marks the first of the Josh Oakley era, the Panthers improve to 1-2-1 on the season.

EIU was able to get Offensive penetration for much of the first half, as the Panthers kept the ball on Purdue Fort Wayne’s end of the field and were able to fire off five first half shots and were afforded three first half corner kick opportunities. Smith’s goal in the first half snuck through the hands of PFW goalie Danny Salazar and into the back of the net in the 15th minute to give EIU a 1-0 Halftime lead.

The Panthers did not register a shot in the second half until the 79thth minute, but were able to dig in defensively and not allow the Mastodons to find the game-tying goal. Purdue Fort Wayne penetrated EIU’s side of the field for much of the half as the Panther defense bent, but did not break, not allowing the Mastodons to get a decent shot off and preserving the first win of the 2022 season.

Despite facing a total of 17 shots, Chad Smith managed to earn his first shutout of the season, recording two saves in the process. Eccles and Hamler each recorded two shots for the Panthers, while Casey Welage also recorded one shot.

The Panthers will play their next game at Dayton on Tuesday, September 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM CT.