Men’s Soccer Earns Point in Draw at South Carolina

Next Game: Coastal Carolina 10/28/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ October 28 (Fri) / 7 pm Coastal Carolina History

COLUMBIA, SC – Both James Madison and South Carolina scored in the first half Sunday afternoon before ultimately drawing, 1-1, at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium to give the Dukes another point in Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer action.

The Dukes extend their unbeaten streak to five matches and move to 5-6-4, 1-2-3 SBC while the Gamecocks sit at 5-5-4, 1-2-3 SBC.

Redshirt Juniors Rodrigo Robles and Clay Obara and freshman Cameron Arnold led the team offensively with two shots each. Freshman Sebastian Conlon made five saves in goal, the sixth time this season he’s saved at least five shots.

How It Happened

Both teams traded shots and corner kicks in an evenly matched first half.

In the 21st minute, Conlon kept UofSC off the board on a diving save off a free kick.

The Dukes broke the scoreless tie in the 33rd rd minute as Obara and Arnold both were running down the field. Obara Possessed the ball and sent it crossed into the box where Arnold just needed one touch to net his fifth goal of the season.

minute as Obara and Arnold both were running down the field. Obara Possessed the ball and sent it crossed into the box where Arnold just needed one touch to net his fifth goal of the season. With less than four minutes remaining in the half, the Gamecocks equalized on a goal that just squeezed through the far side of the net.

JMU had a good look in the 49 th minute, as Obara had a clean look with the ball inside the box. His shot would look good, but sail out high.

minute, as Obara had a clean look with the ball inside the box. His shot would look good, but sail out high. A diving save by Ben Alexander kept the match tied on freshman Kevin Larsson’s shot from the top of the box in the 69 th minute.

shot from the top of the box in the 69 minute. The Dukes had a pair of chances in the final minute, including a corner kick with three seconds remaining, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Game Notes

South Carolina outshot JMU 17-10, but the Dukes had a 9-8 advantage on corner kicks.

The Dukes are now 4-2-3 when getting outshot.

With his fifth goal of the season, Arnold is the first Duke since Paul Wyatt in 2009 to score at least five goals in his freshman campaign. Wyatt finished that season with seven goals.

Quoting Head Coach Paul Zazensky

“Overall, we got another away Sun Belt point which is Vital down the stretch. In the second half, we played some quality soccer but couldn’t cap off the game with a goal. We are still riding an unbeaten streak of five matches so the boys have looked better than of late.”

Up Next

The Dukes return home for their regular season home finale at Sentara Park when they take on Coastal Carolina on Friday, Oct. 28. The match is scheduled for 7 pm on ESPN+ and will serve as Senior Night for five Dukes.