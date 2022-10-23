Men’s Soccer Earns Hard-Fought Draw with Colgate

Next Game: Holy Cross 10/29/2022 | 2 p.m ESPN+ October 29 (Sat) / 2 pm Holy Cross

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Freshman Zane Domsohn scored his first Collegiate goal to knot the match at 1-1 early in the second half, and that’s where Bucknell and Colgate finished on Saturday night at Emmitt Field.

Looking nothing like a 2-12-1 team, the Bison were bustling with energy and a Threat to score in the run of play throughout much of the match against a Colgate (6-3-6, 2-1-4 PL) side that resides in third place in the Patriot League table.

Bucknell put Andrew Cooke to the test early in the match, but the Colgate goalkeeper left his feet to make good saves on Charlie Holmes and Cade McGrath .

Colgate earned a corner kick on the half-hour mark and cashed in on Timmy Donovan’s header at the back post to go up 1-0.

The Bison equalized with a well-worked goal only 3:39 into the second half. Wingback Collin Murphy beat two Defenders coming in from the left corner and found Waldemar Kattrup along the left edge of the box. Kattrup’s first-touch centering feed towards the front of the goal was turned in by Domsohn with a diving header.

Domsohn has emerged as a Threat up top for the Bison in recent weeks. After making his first career start in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at No. 4 Syracuse, Domsohn was back in the lead 11 in this one and was dangerous in his 55 minutes of action. He is now just 51 goals behind his father, Dave, a 1989 Bucknell Graduate who is the program’s all-time leading scorer and a member of the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame.

Colgate had a couple of dangerous moments in the Bucknell box after the Bison Drew level. Matthew Owusu had an important intervention to take the ball off of Antonio Ducrot’s foot in the 52nd minute, and then in the 72nd, goalkeeper Freddie Lapworth came off his line to break up a centering feed and then smothered a rebound attempt from Alejandro Coury.

Bucknell had Colgate under intense pressure in the final 18 minutes of the match, but just couldn’t find a second goal. McGrath picked the pocket of a Raiders back and sent Domsohn in on a breakaway. Domsohn pulled up and laid the ball off to Kattrup in the center of the area, but his shot sailed over the bar.

Less than two minutes later, Domsohn outran a Colgate player to Lapworth’s long clearance, and Cooke had to come storming off his line to the edge of the area to deny Domsohn.

With about seven minutes to play, McGrath got to the byline on the left side and centered for Kattrup, but Cooke slid over the last second to put the redirect out for a corner kick.

In the 90th minute, Colgate dealt with another corner and a long throw-in from Jackson Sullivan and Bucknell’s final shot of the night off the foot of Marco Valentic with 21 seconds left skipped wide.

Bucknell finished with a 13-8 shot advantage, including a 7-3 edge in the second half. Cooke logged five saves for Colgate, while Lapworth finished with two.

The Bison have two games remaining in the regular season. They will host Holy Cross next Saturday at 2 pm on Senior Day, followed by a road match at Loyola on Nov. 2.