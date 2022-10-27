Men’s Soccer Earns #2 Seed for Skyline Championship
FARMINGDALE, NY | The six-team field is set for the 2022 Skyline Conference Men’s Soccer Championship, which gets underway with First-Round match-ups this weekend.
The FSC men’s soccer team finished the regular season 7-2-2 in the Skyline Conference and entered the Playoffs as the #2 seed. The Rams earned a First-Round bye and will play the Winner of #3 Merchant Marine (6-1-4) and #6 Mount Saint Vincent (5-3-3) in the Semifinals on Thursday, November 3rd.
The other side of the bracket features a First Round game between #5 Yeshiva (6-3-2) and #4 Mount Saint Mary (6-2-3), with the Winner heading to top-seeded Manhattanville (7-1- 3) is Thursday.
The Championship Final will take place on Sunday, November 6th at the site of the highest-remaining seed. The Winner of the Championship will receive Skyline’s automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.
2022 Skyline Conference Men’s Soccer Championship
- Manhattanville
- Farmingdale State
- Merchant Marine
- Mount Saint Mary
- Yeshiva
- Mount Saint Vincent
First Round – Sunday, October 30th
#6 Mount Saint Vincent at #3 Merchant Marine
#5 Yeshiva at #4 Mount Saint Mary
Semifinals – Thursday, November 3rd
MSV/USMMA Winner at #2 Farmingdale State
YU/MSMC Winner at #1 Manhattanville
Final – Sunday, November 6th
Semifinal winners (at highest remaining seed)
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
