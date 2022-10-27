Men’s Soccer Earns #2 Seed for Skyline Championship

FARMINGDALE, NY | The six-team field is set for the 2022 Skyline Conference Men’s Soccer Championship, which gets underway with First-Round match-ups this weekend.

The FSC men’s soccer team finished the regular season 7-2-2 in the Skyline Conference and entered the Playoffs as the #2 seed. The Rams earned a First-Round bye and will play the Winner of #3 Merchant Marine (6-1-4) and #6 Mount Saint Vincent (5-3-3) in the Semifinals on Thursday, November 3rd.

The other side of the bracket features a First Round game between #5 Yeshiva (6-3-2) and #4 Mount Saint Mary (6-2-3), with the Winner heading to top-seeded Manhattanville (7-1- 3) is Thursday.

The Championship Final will take place on Sunday, November 6th at the site of the highest-remaining seed. The Winner of the Championship will receive Skyline’s automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

2022 Skyline Conference Men’s Soccer Championship

Manhattanville Farmingdale State Merchant Marine Mount Saint Mary Yeshiva Mount Saint Vincent

First Round – Sunday, October 30th

#6 Mount Saint Vincent at #3 Merchant Marine

#5 Yeshiva at #4 Mount Saint Mary

Semifinals – Thursday, November 3rd

MSV/USMMA Winner at #2 Farmingdale State

YU/MSMC Winner at #1 Manhattanville

Final – Sunday, November 6th

Semifinal winners (at highest remaining seed)

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

