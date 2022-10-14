Men’s Soccer Earns 1-1 Tie against Tigers

Next Game: at Hobart College 10/15/2022 | 2 p.m October 15 (Sat) / 2pm at Hobart College History

ROCHESTER, NY – Graduate student Paul Silva scored on a penalty kick in the 77th minute to tie the score and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 deadlock at RIT in a Liberty League contest. The Engineers are now 4-4-5 overall and 2-1-2 in the conference, while the Tigers see their record move to 4-4-4 and 1-3-1.

RIT took the lead in the 20th minute when senior midfielder Randy Dickersbach scored his third goal of the season. he took a pass from Classmate Joshua Price, gathered the ball and fired a bicycle-kick into the corner.

Silva knotted the score with his team-leading seventh goal of the season – five of which have come on penalty kicks. The PK was called after an RIT defender was whistled for a foul inside the penalty box.

Price had a chance to win it for the Tigers in the 87th minute when he broke in 1-v-1 with RPI keeper Colin Such but his shot from 6-yards out was wide. RPI’s last chance came with under 10 seconds remaining but Julio Rodriguez’s shot was stopped by RIT keeper Jason Trapp.

Trapp finished with three saves, while Such stopped four shots in the game.