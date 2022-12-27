Men’s Soccer Duo Named United Soccer Coaches’ All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (November 30, 2022) – Senior Bruno Andino and Graduate student Adam Silva of the fourth-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology men’s soccer team were each named All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Wednesday.

Andino was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ First Team, while Silva landed on the Third Team. A total of 46 men’s soccer student-athletes were named to one of the organization’s three All-America teams, while 45 women’s soccer student-athletes received the recognition. The national accolade from the United Soccer Coaches is the first for both Andino and Silva and the first for the men’s soccer program since alumnus Victor Daza was honored by the organization (which was formerly the National Soccer Coaches Association of America) in 2012. (Note : alumnus Colin Phillips was named a Third Team All-American by D3Soccer.com in 2016)

“Incredibly proud of what Adam and Bruno have achieved,” head Coach Dale Jordan said. “They are top-quality people with high standards, are both high-caliber students and also fantastic soccer players who work tirelessly to be the best that they can be.”

“I’m sure they will be the first to say how much their teammates have pushed them to achieve this level and that, without them, they wouldn’t be the players they are,” Jordan added.

Andino had a breakout Offensive campaign in his fourth season at Castle Point, leading the Ducks with 10 goals and eight assists to easily reach a new career high with 28 points. The New Brunswick, New Jersey native had at least one point in 15 of his 21 contests and recorded at least one point in each of the Ducks’ four NCAA contests. With a Flair for the dramatic, eight of Andino’s 10 markers were game-winners, with the other two sending Stevens into overtime. They led Division III during the regular season with seven game-winning goals. More than half of Andino’s 19 shots on goal (10) found the back of the net.

Silva, the 2022 MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Year, has totaled 12 points (four goals with four assists) over a career-best 20 games. A three-time all-region selection, Silva served as a constant threat to generate scoring chances for either himself or his teammates in the attacking third, ranking among the MAC Freedom leaders in shots on goal per match and assists. He also ranked fourth on the team with 1,600 minutes played.

All of the United Soccer Coaches All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the organization’s All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

“Congratulations to Adam and Bruno. The Awards are well deserved,” Jordan offered. “They are Incredible Ambassadors for our soccer program, for Stevens Athletics and for the entire campus community. We are so very proud of their achievements.”

The United Soccer Coaches previously recognized both Andino and Silva as Al-Region IV selections Tuesday evening.

Up Next: Stevens takes on No. 2 University of Chicago on Dec. 1 in the national semifinals. The Ducks will be making their second all-time appearance in the final four and the first since 2008. Thursday’s Matchup with UChicago will be the first meeting between the teams.

