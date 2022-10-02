Men’s Soccer Drops WAC Match at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team fell 3-0 to the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday at the Spartan Soccer Complex to close out the opening week of Western Athletic Conference play.

The Spartans (4-3-1, 1-0-1 WAC) got on the board in the early part of the first half as Beau Leroux and Herminio Padilla connected for the first goal of the match in the 16th minute.

The Vaqueros (2-5-2, 0-2-0 WAC) held off the pressure from the Spartans, who managed to take six shots on goal throughout the first half as goalie Alexis Gonzalez made five saves.

The Spartans added a pair of goals in the second half to put the match out of reach. Mario Barocio scored a goal in the 78thth minute before Leroux added his second goal of the match in the 79thth minute to make it 3-0.

Gonzalez (1-2-1) finished the match with a career-high six saves.

The Vaqueros were outshot 27 to five and nine to one on goal.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Friday, October 7, when they host Utah Tech in their WAC home opener at 7 pm at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

Admission is free and all fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag.

Fans unable to attend either match in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally on WAC International.

