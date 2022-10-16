Men’s Soccer Drops Tight Match to Saint Louis, 1-0

Next Game: at Duke 10/18/2022 | 7 P.M October 18 (Tue) / 7 PM at Duke

ST. LOUIS – GW men’s soccer (6-6-2, 2-4) fell, 1-0, on Saturday night against Saint Louis (8-4-1, 4-1-1). The match was scoreless most of the way through, but the Billikens broke the tie in the 69th minute off a set piece from Mads Stristrup Petersen, which was the match’s only goal.

GW had its share of opportunities. Tom Cooklin almost converted on a set piece from the side of the 18-yard box in the 55th minute. Cooklin drove in a curling shot, which was punched away by the Billikens’ goalkeeper Carlos Tofern, but deflected back towards the net and just wide by defender Aaron Kronenberg .

How it Happened:

69th Minute: Stistrup Petersen scored the match’s only goal in the 69th minute. The shot came off a set piece and was driven into the lower right corner of the net.

Notable:

GW outshot Saint Louis, 10-9 (5-4 shots on goal).

GW had nine Corners and Saint Louis had seven.

GW’s Grady and SLU’s Tofern each made four saves.

Six yellow cards were handed out: Saint Louis’ Enzo Okpoye, Christian Buendia, Brian Johnson and Bryce Warhaft, and GW’s Cameron Mathewson and Alhaji Turay each received cautions.

Up Next:

GW wraps up its 3-game road stretch on Tuesday, when it heads to Durham, North Carolina to face #3 Duke. Kickoff on Tuesday is set for 7 pm and the match will be aired live on ESPN+.