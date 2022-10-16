Men’s Soccer Drops Tight Match to Saint Louis, 1-0
ST. LOUIS – GW men’s soccer (6-6-2, 2-4) fell, 1-0, on Saturday night against Saint Louis (8-4-1, 4-1-1). The match was scoreless most of the way through, but the Billikens broke the tie in the 69th minute off a set piece from Mads Stristrup Petersen, which was the match’s only goal.
GW had its share of opportunities. Tom Cooklin almost converted on a set piece from the side of the 18-yard box in the 55th minute. Cooklin drove in a curling shot, which was punched away by the Billikens’ goalkeeper Carlos Tofern, but deflected back towards the net and just wide by defender Aaron Kronenberg.
How it Happened:
69th Minute: Stistrup Petersen scored the match’s only goal in the 69th minute. The shot came off a set piece and was driven into the lower right corner of the net.
Notable:
-
GW outshot Saint Louis, 10-9 (5-4 shots on goal).
-
GW had nine Corners and Saint Louis had seven.
-
GW’s Grady and SLU’s Tofern each made four saves.
-
Six yellow cards were handed out: Saint Louis’ Enzo Okpoye, Christian Buendia, Brian Johnson and Bryce Warhaft, and GW’s Cameron Mathewson and Alhaji Turay each received cautions.
Up Next:
GW wraps up its 3-game road stretch on Tuesday, when it heads to Durham, North Carolina to face #3 Duke. Kickoff on Tuesday is set for 7 pm and the match will be aired live on ESPN+.