Men’s Soccer Drops Season Opener To Warner Pacific

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Jacob Burrill scored late in the first half to cut into a two-goal deficit, but it ultimately came in a loss as the Whitman College men’s soccer team suffered a 2-1 season-opening defeat to Warner Pacific on Thursday evening.

The Knights (2-0) scored both their goals within the game’s opening minutes which proved to be enough to carry them to the win. Whitan (0-1) nearly netted the equalizer only minutes into the second half. Point-blank saves by Knight keeper Alexis Calderilla-Hurtado off Riley Kraft and Christian Gomez strikes preserved the lead.

Shortly after the Whitman barrage, Derivan Dockter had his own bid on net but, again, Calderilla-Hurtado was equal to the task. Down the stretch of what turned out to be a well-played contest, Warner Pacific kept the Blues at bay to earn the win.

Hunter Leach opened the scoring for the Knights. After Warner Pacific drew a penalty kick in the 15th minute, Leach stepped up and converted the spot kick and put his team up early.

The second goal came when the Knights took advantage of a miscue in the Whitman backline to take a two-goal lead. Martinez slipped a ball past Colby Ramsey in the Whitman net to put the Knights up 2-0.

The Blues scored their lone goal when Edwin Romero found Burrill on a flank service who scored to cut the lead to 2-1. The goal seemed to turn the tide as Whitman found possession down the left flank with Romero, but never found the equalizer before halftime.

Calderilla-Hurtado made three saves in net for Warner Pacific with Ramsey turning away five Knight shots for the Blues.

The Blues are back in action on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Carroll College in a game played in Spokane.



