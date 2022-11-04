Men’s Soccer Drops Season Finale To Merrimack, 3-1

EASTON, Mass. (November 3, 2022)- The Stonehill College men’s soccer team wrapped up their Inaugural Division I season Thursday afternoon when the Skyhawks fell to Merrimack, 3-1 at Skyhawk Field. Today’s Matchup against Merrimack was the first since the 2018 season when they were part of the NE10.

Scoring

STO: Brandon Carroll (Jacob Woznicki and Aidan O’Sullivan), 07:14

MER: Yuri Schlingmann51:58

Min Jun Jang (Laurie Goddard), 61:11

Juri Schlingmann, 86:08

Goaltending

STO: Ryan Coutu (90:00)-two saves

MER: Alvaro Rodriguez (90:00)-one save

Aidan O’Sullivan dished out his second assist of the season Thursday (Photo Credit: Andrew Katsampes)

The Details

Stonehill got the scoring started less than 10 minutes into the contest (07:14) when O’Sullivan tossed the throw-in towards the box and Woznicki tapped the ball over to Carroll on the right side and he sent his shot past an out of position Rodriguez for an early 1-0 lead. With Carroll’s goal, it was the Skyhawks’ first goal against the Warriors since 2014.

Thanks to strong defensive play, the Purple and White kept Merrimack off the board the entire first half by allowing only six shots. The Warriors had their best look of the first at 17:36 when Trym Kyvaag sent a shot on net but Coutu made the stop.

sent a shot on net but Coutu made the stop. Merrimack responded early in the second half to even the contest at one when Schlingmann created a turnover near the Stonehill box and put his shot past Coutu’s right side. Nearly 10 minutes later, Goddard from the top of the box fed a running Jang with a touch pass and he sent his shot past an out of place Coutu and gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead.

Shortly after Jang’s goal, Stonehill had a great look to even the match at two Shane Fonseca looped in a pass from the top left side near Merrimack’s box and found Jarod Rapoza right in front of the net and he tried to tap his shot past Rodriguez but saw his attempt stopped.

looped in a pass from the top left side near Merrimack’s box and found right in front of the net and he tried to tap his shot past Rodriguez but saw his attempt stopped. Later in the period (86:08), Schlingmann netted his second goal of the day and made it 3-1, Warriors.

Overall, Stonehill held the edge in corner kicks by a 4-3 margin. Despite being outshot (12-10), Stonehill and Merrimack both took six and five shots in both halves.

Stonehill sees their first Division I come to an end as the Squad finished with a 3-12-2 record and 1-5-2 record in Northeast Conference play. Despite being projected to finish ninth in preseason rankings, the Purple and White ended up seventh. The Skyhawks were the first team at Stonehill to earn a Division I win when they topped the University of Saint Thomas on September 10 by a score of 1-0. Their Lone conference win came against Howard University on October 13 in a 1-0 win and the Skyhawks also held fifth-seed, Saint Francis University scoreless in a 0-0 draw last Sunday.

