Men’s Soccer Drops Season Finale Before Playoff Run Begins

Wheeling, W.Va. – The Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team (7-10-1, 7-8-1) wrapped up the regular season Saturday in “The Battle for Wheeling” as they headed up the hill. The Cardinals took the lead late in the second half, but couldn’t hold on as they fell to West Liberty 2-1. They finish the regular season as the #4 seed in the Mountain East Conference and now will get set for the first round of the MEC Tournament.

After a scoreless first half, the Cardinals came out strong in the second half, taking the first four shots, putting one of those on net. After a shot on net by Hugo Rodriguez, the Cardinals would be set up with a corner kick. A penalty inside the box by the Hilltoppers gave the Cardinals a Penalty Kick opportunity in the 66th minute. Sophomore Armando Loynaz would take the opportunity and make his first penalty kick goal of the season to make it 1-0. However, as the half went on West Liberty for more and more Offensive opportunities and responded with two goals to take a 2-1 advantage. Adam Edvinsson and Christian Ruud each got off shots before the half was over but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals fell 2-1.

Before the scoring started, bott offenses took a while to get going in the first half. The Cardinals were outshot 5-1 in that half, and didn’t put a shot on net. Wheeling goalkeeper Carlos Me Lina got the start, his first since September, and did his job during those first 45 minutes. They made three saves on three shots on net to keep it a 0-0 affair. The Cardinals Lone shot in the half came courtesy of Andrew Bell , who sent a shot off the net in the 34th minute. Wheeling was able to rest several of their starters in the game, with a playoff spot already clinched, giving some of their reserves their first career start in this rivalry game.

Cole Congson and Hugo Rodriguez led the Cardinals offense with two shots each on the day, while Congson put a shot on net. Salem Mwelwa added three shots, one on goal, off the bench, while four other Cardinals got off shots in the game. Carlos Molina got the start in net and finished with five saves on seven shots in what was his first start since September. The Cardinals now look ahead to the MEC tournament as they get set for a first round home playoff game.

The Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team kicks off MEC Tournament play when they host #5 West Virginia Wesleyan in their first round Matchup on Tuesday at 7 PM.