Men’s Soccer Drops Road Game to Coker
HARTSVILLE, SC – Xavi Moya scored his first career goal as a Bear, but Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer gave up two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game and lost 3-1 to Coker on the road on Wednesday night.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP
Final: Coker 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 1
Records: Coker (5-1-7, 4-0-4 SAC), Lenoir-Rhyne (7-5-2, 4-4-1 SAC)
Location: Hartsville, SC | Coker Athletic Field
STATS AND INFO
- Moya opened the scoring in the game for the Bears, scoring his first career goal in his second season in Hickory off an assist from Jaime Poza.
- The assist was Poza’s fourth of the year, the most on the team.
- Coker’s Celestin Blondel tied the game at one in the 37th minute, and the Halftime score saw the teams tied at one goal apiece.
- The Cobras out-shot the Bears 8-3 in the first half, and 17-12 for the game.
- Gustavo Palmieri scored what ended up being the game-winning goal unassisted in the 81st minute, and then he assisted on Tony Barry’s goal just five minutes later. He assisted on both of the other Cobra goals for a total of four points on the night.
- Poza and Harry Rowe each had two shots on goal for LR, but they were all stopped by Cobra goalkeeper Jasper Rump.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
- Tonight’s loss breaks a three-game winning streak for the Bears against the Cobras.
- LR has still won eight out of the last 10 matchups in the series.
- Coker has not lost since August 31, but they lead the Nation in ties with seven. The Cobras are 4-0-4 in SAC play.
- Moya’s first career goal at LR came in his 18th career game.
UP NEXT: The Bears will take 10 days off before returning to conference play next Saturday (10/22) when they travel to Newberry for a 1:30 pm kickoff.