Men’s Soccer Drops Road Contest at Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The Saint Joseph’s men’s soccer team fell to a Hofstra team in fine form, the Hawks falling 4-0 on Tuesday evening at the Hofstra Soccer Stadium.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Proving the more dangerous side in the first 15 minutes of play, the Hawks tallied shots by Garrett Lyons and Truls Brændvang that went harmlessly wide before Alex Hartmann tested the Hofstra keeper for the first time, the shot stopper coming up with the save.

James Fletcher looked to get one back for the Hawks near the half hour mark, the senior Winger forcing another good save out of the Pride goalkeeper to keep his side unblemished.

On the other end of the half, the Pride grabbed their fourth in the 56 th minute as Lorenzo Selini took advantage of a loose ball in a box and curled a left-footed effort into the top left corner.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

With the goal in the 21st St minute, the Pride broke a streak of 248 minutes for the Saint Joseph’s defense without allowing a goal, the first conceded since the opening half against Davidson on October 1.

Since a season-high three goals against Davidson, the Hawks have found it difficult to find the back of the net, now 270 minutes of play without a goal.

Fletcher and Hartmann tallied the only shots on goal for the Hawks, while Lars Haavie ended his night in goal with one save.

UP NEXT:

The Hawks return to A-10 action at Sweeney Field, taking on Fordham on Saturday, October 15 with a kickoff time of 5:00 pm

