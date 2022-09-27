Men’s soccer drops points at Wheaton

Travel trips continued to be a point of difficulty for the Washington University men’s soccer team as it lost its non-conference game against Wheaton College on Saturday with a scoreline of 3-1. The loss was the team’s third of the season, putting it at a record of 2-3. The Bears have not won a game on the road this season.

“I thought that we played a really sharp first half,” said men’s soccer Coach Joe Clarke. “Wheaton is a good team. They got into good positions, and probably a fair score to end the first half. In the second half, I don’t think we were able to sustain what we did in the first half, and they lifted it up a bit more.”

The first half was a strategic contest between the two sides. Shots were exchanged for much of the opening 25 minutes. But it was Wheaton who found the opening goal of the game when, in the 28th minute, a headed corner kick was placed in the right end post of WashU’s goalpost.

It didn’t take too long for the Bears to equalize, as in the 33rd minute, junior Owen Culver beautifully Struck the ball into the upper left corner after dribbling through not one, not two, but three Wheaton players solo, like a prime Eden Hazard. Culver’s goal tied the game to a scoreline of 1-1. It was the Junior’s fourth of the season; he is now tied for the third most in the UAA conference.

In the opening 10 minutes of the second half, Wheaton could be seen knocking on WashU’s door despite the game’s dueling start. In the 59th minute, the Thunders reclaimed their lead with an eight-yard strike that went past fifth-year goalkeeper Matt Martin, making the score 2-1 for the evening.

Ten minutes later, Wheaton extended its scoreline to a 3-1 lead when it was awarded a penalty from a Bears handball inside the penalty yard. The call was loaded with controversy; after the game, Clarke questioned the handball call, stating that there were too many players involved in the play to know what was going on.

“I don’t know if it was a [penalty kick]. I’m not saying it wasn’t it, ” said Clarke. “A bunch of people went up for a head ball on both teams, and they called the handball on us. Maybe they did.”

Despite the result, Clarke remained optimistic and was proud of the team effort and the progress they made as a unit.

“We’ve been gradually improving every game,” said Clarke. “We’re learning more about the players on our roster. We’ve missed two games. We still have players returning from injuries. So we’re gradually becoming better and figuring out how best to play with each other.”

The Bears’ next game is on Tuesday night against Hope College, where they will look to prepare for their UAA campaign that begins on Saturday morning against Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.