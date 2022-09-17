Men’s Soccer Drops Matchup with William & Mary

STONY BROOK, NY — The Stony Brook men’s soccer team could not find the scoresheet on Saturday, falling 2-0 to William and Mary in a CAA Men’s Soccer contest at LaValle Stadium.

The Tribe scored a goal in each half, with 34th and 81st minute tallies providing the offense the visitors would need.

Stony Brook’s offense was able to provide early pressure in the second half, firing three shots on frame in the first five minutes of the half and five over the total 45-minute frame, but William & Mary’s keeper kept them all out.

Curtis Copenhaver also provided six saves on the afternoon.

STATS AND NOTES

Copenhaver’s six saves are one off his season high of seven on Sept. 10 at Elon. The mark is tied with five other players for second-most by a CAA keeper this season. His seven are tied for the most.

He also leads the league with 4.17 saves per game, tied with Delaware’s Adam Vik in that department.

In his third collegiate start, Amit Magoz went the distance for the first time in a Seawolves uniform, playing all 90 minutes. He was one of five Stony Brook field players to do so.

QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES

“I thought the approach was good. I thought the guys worked hard and they had a good commitment. Overall, I feel like we didn’t perform well in the boxes and that’s what the game comes down to. We weren’t able to finish the chances that we created in our Offensive end and didn’t do a good enough job Defending theirs.” – head coach Ryan Anatol

UP NEXT

The Seawolves return to LaValle Stadium on Tuesday night, taking on Yale at 6 pm Their next conference matchup is Sept. 24, taking on Northeastern at 4 pm, also at home.

For an inside look at the Stony Brook men’s soccer program, be sure to follow it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.