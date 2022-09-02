Men’s Soccer Drops Match to Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – James Madison men’s soccer dropped their second match of the season, falling 3-0 to Virginia at Klöckner Stadium Thursday night.
The Dukes fall to 1-2 while the Cavaliers move to 2-1.
Redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor fired off a pair of shots in the contest. Freshman Sebastian Conlon started in goal and recorded a season-best six saves.
How It Happened
- UVA got off the first two shots of the match before capitalizing on their third by putting it in the back of the net in the 17th minute.
- The Cavaliers fired off three more shots in the first half that JMU was able to defend.
- The Dukes were able to make a pair of saves to keep it a one-goal match in the opening two minutes of the second half.
- Redshirt sophomore Josiah Blanton got off the first shot for the Dukes in the 48th minute, missing just right after dancing around a pair of defenders.
- In the 58th minute, redshirt senior Tyler Clegg had the best look of the night for the Dukes up to that point with a free kick just above the box. The shot would miss high.
- Virginia would add goals in the 65th and 78th minutes to increase their lead to multiple goals.
- Taylor had a free kick in the 80th minute about 25 yards out, but fired it right into the UVA goalkeeper’s arms.
Game Notes
- The three goals allowed snaps a streak of 18 matches holding opponents to under three scores.
- The last time the Dukes allowed UVA to score more than twice at their home venue was during the 2000 season, a span of five matches.
Up Next
The Dukes are back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as they continue their three-match road trip. They will take on Duquesne for a 7 pm Matchup that will be streamed on ESPN+.