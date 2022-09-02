Men’s Soccer Drops Match to Virginia

Next Game: at Duquesne 9/6/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ Sept. 06 (Tue) / 7 pm at Duquesne History

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – James Madison men’s soccer dropped their second match of the season, falling 3-0 to Virginia at Klöckner Stadium Thursday night.

The Dukes fall to 1-2 while the Cavaliers move to 2-1.

Redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor fired off a pair of shots in the contest. Freshman Sebastian Conlon started in goal and recorded a season-best six saves.

How It Happened

UVA got off the first two shots of the match before capitalizing on their third by putting it in the back of the net in the 17 th minute.

minute. The Cavaliers fired off three more shots in the first half that JMU was able to defend.

The Dukes were able to make a pair of saves to keep it a one-goal match in the opening two minutes of the second half.

Redshirt sophomore Josiah Blanton got off the first shot for the Dukes in the 48 th minute, missing just right after dancing around a pair of defenders.

got off the first shot for the Dukes in the 48 minute, missing just right after dancing around a pair of defenders. In the 58 th minute, redshirt senior Tyler Clegg had the best look of the night for the Dukes up to that point with a free kick just above the box. The shot would miss high.

minute, redshirt senior had the best look of the night for the Dukes up to that point with a free kick just above the box. The shot would miss high. Virginia would add goals in the 65 th and 78 th minutes to increase their lead to multiple goals.

and 78 minutes to increase their lead to multiple goals. Taylor had a free kick in the 80th minute about 25 yards out, but fired it right into the UVA goalkeeper’s arms.

Game Notes

The three goals allowed snaps a streak of 18 matches holding opponents to under three scores.

The last time the Dukes allowed UVA to score more than twice at their home venue was during the 2000 season, a span of five matches.

Up Next

The Dukes are back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as they continue their three-match road trip. They will take on Duquesne for a 7 pm Matchup that will be streamed on ESPN+.