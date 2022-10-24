Men’s Soccer Drops Match to Bellarmine 1-0

Next Game: Presbyterian 9/27/2022 | 2:00 PM Sept. 27 (Tue) / 2:00 PM Presbyterian

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – Jacksonville Men’s Soccer received their first home loss of the season on Saturday night, falling to the Bellarmine Knights by a score of 1-0.

The two sides spent the majority of the first half feeling each other out, trading their first shots in the 22n.d (Bellarmine) and 25th minute (Jacksonville).

Following the opening 25, Jacksonville settled in defensively, but it would be the Knights who would break through in the 45th minute when midfielder Ben Griffis put one in the top corner with just 53 seconds remaining in the half.

Exiting Halftime down by one, the Dolphins continued to have some trouble finding scoring chances and would only notch one more shot on goal in the 84th minute.

The shot, which came from Inti Antunez was JU’s best attempt of the night but was deflected away off the legs of Bellarmine keeper Matthew Brozovich who made two saves en route to a clean sheet.

Looking at the numbers, JU received great defensive support from Ronaldo Banks and Cole Reasonover who both made many key tackles on the back line while playing in all 90 minutes.

Olivier Correa was devilish in the midfield and proved his elusiveness, shaking free for three shots with one on target.

Christian Sekanina made his third straight start in net, playing in all 90 minutes while making a single save.

The Dolphins will now look to bounce back when they close out a four game homestand on Tuesday, September 27, against Presbyterian at 6 pm.