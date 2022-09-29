Men’s Soccer Drops Home Opener to Oral Roberts, 3-1

Next Game: at University of Evansville 10/1/2022 | 6:00 p.m October 01 (Sat) / 6:00 pm at University of Evansville History

The Lindenwood men’s soccer team (1-6-1, 0-2-0 Summit League) dropped its home opener to Oral Roberts (5-3-1, 1-1-0 Summit League) by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday night from Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo.

GAME OVERVIEW

Both teams saw quality scoring chances in the first half as Lindenwood compiled eight shots, including two on goal, while the Golden Eagles registered five, two of which were on frame. Oral Roberts got on the board in the 13th minute after breaking through the Lindenwood defense, taking a 1-0 lead. 10 minutes later, the Golden Eagles struck again, doubling their lead. The Lions had a great chance to cut into the lead in the 43rd minute, but the effort from Caleb Soots went just wide. Feho Sabotic led the way for Lindenwood with three shots in the opening half, but Lindenwood trailed 2-0 at the break

Oral Roberts created a quality scoring chance early in the second half, but Lindenwood cleared the ball off the line to keep the score 2-0. The Lions cut the lead in half in the 62nd minute after Branko Buljan made a move in the box, drawing a penalty kick opportunity. Anis Smajlovic calmly buried it into the bottom right corner. The Golden Eagles extended their lead shortly after, as the score was 3-1 in the 71st minute. Lindenwood was unable to draw any closer, as that would be the final score.

GAME LEADERS

Smajlovic (one goal, three shots)

Sabotic (four shots, one SOG)

Soots (two shots)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood travels to Evansville, Ind. this Saturday for a Matchup with Evansville. Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm