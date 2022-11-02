Men’s Soccer Drops Heartbreaker to Midwestern State

Next Game: vs. First and Second Rounds 11/10/2022 | TBA Nov. 10 (Thu) / TBA vs. First and Second Rounds

CANYON, Texas – The West Texas A&M men’s soccer team fell 3-2 to Midwestern State at The Pitch on Tuesday night. The Buffs see their Lone Star Conference Tournament come to an end with the loss.

It was a tale of two halves for the Buffs as WT controlled the pace in the opening minutes of the game. Ben Siri nearly gave the Buffs the lead in the fifth minute but watched his shot hit the post. Just as quickly as Siri placed the ball on the goal post, WT got on the board when Kenny Brown found Anthony Perea at the top of the box. Perea took one touch and fired it into the bottom corner of the goal. Eight minutes later, Brown added to the Buffs’ lead on a shot from well outside the box. After the second goal, WT outshot Midwestern State 3-1 and went into Halftime with the two-goal lead.

The Buffs tested Mustangs’ goalkeeper Adam Braman less than four minutes into the second half. Braman made the save and allowed Midwestern Sate to build momentum. Adam Robinson scored the first Mustang goal in the 59thth minute off a free kick. Midwestern State took control of the ball after the following kickoff, taking it down the field to score 30 seconds after the first goal. There is a free kick in the 64th minute, the Mustangs struck for the third time in four minutes to take the lead. WT fought back for the remainder of the half, but the Midwestern State defense locked down the Buff offense and walked away with the postseason win.

WT awaits their post season Fate with the NCAA selection show on Monday.