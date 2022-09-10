Men’s Soccer Drops Conference Opener To No. 10 Pitt

Next Game: East Tennessee State 9/13/2022 | 7 P.M ACC NETWORK EXTRA Sept. 13 (Tue) / 7 PM East Tennessee State

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The University of North Carolina men’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 10 Pitt in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Friday night at Dorrance Field. The Tar Heels fall to 2-2 (0-1) on the year while the Panthers improve to 4-1 (1-0).

The visiting team controlled possession of the majority of the opening frame, holding an 8-2 advantage in shots including five on target. Andrew Cordes made three saves to prevent the Panthers from striking first while Carolina’s collective defense rallied for a pair of team saves off of Pitt corners.

The Tar Heels had back-to-back opportunities to get on the board in the 40th minute, but both attempts ultimately came up short. Milo Garvanian gave the Tar Heels their first look of the night which was kicked out by the Panthers’ keeper before Key White’s shot less than 20 seconds later went wide.

Pitt’s Filip Mirkovic had the first shot on goal of the second half before Cordes made a diving save to keep the contest scoreless. A yellow card issued to Lucas Rosa in the 62nd minute gave UNC an opportunity to convert on a free kick, but Juan Caffaro’s shot sailed high.

The Panthers struck first in the 64th minute when a cross from Bertin Jacquesson connected with Mateo Maillefaud on the left side, whose volley from inside the 18-yard box found the bottom right of the net for the game winner.

Carolina will look to rebound when it hosts East Tennessee State at Dorrance Field for a 7 pm midweek contest on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tickets are available for purchase here.

