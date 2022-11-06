Men’s Soccer Drops BIG EAST Quarterfinal Match To Butler
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Providence College men’s soccer team fell to Butler University, 3-0, on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the BIG EAST Tournament Quarterfinal round at the Bud and Jackie Cellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind. This loss marks the end of the 2022 season for the Friars.
SCORE
Providence 0 | Butler 3
RECORDS
Providence 5-5-7 (3-2-5 BIG EAST) | Butler 10-5-3 (4-3-3 BIG EAST)
VENUE
Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl | Indianapolis, Ind.
GAME FLOW & NOTES
– The Bulldogs notched an early lead in the 13thth minute after Palmer Ault scored off a through-ball from Jack Streberger.
– DJ Hooks put the Bulldogs up by two after a goal in the 25th minute.
– The Bulldogs outshot the Friars 8-4 (3-2 shots on target) and had a 4-3 corner kick edge at the half.
– The second half remained scoreless until the 68thth minute when the Bulldogs notched a third goal against the Friars.
– Providence added eight second-half shots but was unable to convert, remaining scoreless to finish the game.
– Overall, the Bulldogs outshot the Friars 16-10 but the Friars had a 10-4 corner kick advantage after seven second-half corners.
HOW THEY SCORED
(1-0) –12:23/1St – Palmer Ault found the back of the net off a through ball from Jack Streberger.
(2-0) – 24:09/1St – DJ Hooks hit the bottom center of the goal line from just outside the penalty box.
(3-0) –67:48/2n.d – Palmer Ault scored off an assist from Jack Streberger and Wilmer Cabrera Jr.
GOALKEEPERS
Butler – Gabriel Gjergji – 4 saves, 0 goals allowed
Providence – Rimi Olatunji– 4 saves, 3 goals allowed
STAT COMPARISON
butler-
Shots: 16
Shots on goal: 7
Corner kicks: 4
Fouls: 9
Clay: 4
Providence-
Shots: 12
Shots on goal: 4
Corner kicks: 10
Fouls: 13
Clay: 4
-GO FRIARS-