Men’s Soccer Drops ASUN Opener to Lipscomb

NASHVILLE, TENN. – Jacksonville Men’s Soccer lost their second match of the season on Saturday night, falling to #17 Lipscomb by a score of 4-0 in what was both team’s ASUN conference opener.

The first half was filled with fouls and red cards as both sides suffered ejections with Jacksonville’s coming to Ronaldo Banks in the 18th minute (two yellows), and Lipscomb’s coming in the 22ndn.d (straight red).

With ten men a side it was still Lipscomb who would control most of the play, finishing the half with 18 total shots on net, and a three goal advantage.

The man who faced those 18 shots, Dolphin keeper Jabari Gray was outstanding and made six saves in an attempt to keep the Dolphins within striking distance.

The second half would then play out more evenly as the Dolphins would notch seven shots on net, one less than Lipscomb’s eight. Despite the even play, Lipscomb would still find the back of the net once more, leaving the final score at 4-0 in favor of the Bisons.

Dolphin transfer Taurayi Tugwete made his JU debut in the match playing in 83 minutes, while Christian Sekanina made his second appearance in goal, making three saves in 45 minutes of play.

The Dolphins will now look to bounce back when they return to Southern Oak Stadium on Friday, September 16, to face FGCU in what will be the team’s Greek life night at 7 pm.