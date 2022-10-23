Men’s Soccer Drops a 2-1 Result to RPI

Next Game: RIT 10/25/2022 | 3:00 P.M October 25 (Tue) / 3:00 PM RIT History

TROY, NY – The Ithaca men’s soccer team lost to RPI 2-1 in a conference matchup at East Campus Stadium, falling to seventh place in the Liberty League standings, one point behind RIT for the final playoff spot with a week left in the regular season.

The Bombers (3-7-5, 2-2-3) played the RPI Engineers (5-5-5, 3-2-2) even until Kyle Osborne broke through in the 34th minute putting RPI u/p 1-0 from a volley after a cross came Bouncing in the box. The Engineers held their lead going into halftime, outshooting the Bombers 5-2.

RPI doubled their lead in the second half when Julio Rodriguez ripped a shot from 15-yards out to give them a cushion for the remainder of the game.

Ithaca continued to press and finally cut the deficit to one when Jackson Fox got on the end of a Brendan Lebitsch cross, heading it past the goalkeeper in the 71St minute. The Bombers had a few more chances to equalize but never found the back of the net again. Ian Whitfield had three saves in the loss for the Bombers.

Ithaca will return home to close out Liberty League play with the Fate of their season on the line. They will face RIT on Tuesday at 3 pm and then Vassar on Saturday at 2 pm