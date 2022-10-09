Men’s Soccer Drops 4-0 Decision To West Virginia

Next Game: at Marshall 10/15/2022 | 7:15 PM October 15 (Sat) / 7:15 PM at Marshall History

NORFOLK, Va. — Marcus Caldeira scored two goals in a five-minute span early in the contest as West Virginia defeated Old Dominion 4-0 in Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer on Saturday night.

“We didn’t show up to play tonight. They had a bite to them and really wanted the game and the three points,” said ODU Head Coach Alan Dawson . “We were a step slow to every ball in the first half and conceded two goals which put us in a different mold coming out of the locker room.”

Caldeira’s first goal came at the 8:58 mark when Yutaro Tsukada sent a pass into the box and Adam Burchell tipped it over to Caldeira who put it in for the early 1-0 advantage. At the 13:55 mark, Burchell connected with Caldeira again to give WVU a 2-0 lead.

Early in the second half, the Mountaineers pushed the lead to 3-0 as Dyon Dromers caught Burchell in the box with a crossing pass and he scored. Dromers closed the scoring for the guests at 57:47 as Aaron Denk Garcia found him in front of the net for the fourth and final tally.

West Virginia (3-6-2, 1-1-2) outshot Old Dominion 10-9 as the Monarchs only managed two shots in the second half.

Old Dominion (4-4-2, 1-1-1) now heads to Marshall on Saturday, October 15 for a 7:15 pm Matchup with the fourth-ranked Thundering Herd.