Men’s Soccer Drops 1-0 Decision To No. 17 Clemson

CHAPEL HILL, NC – A physical match between the University of North Carolina men’s soccer team and No. 17 Clemson, the reigning national champions, saw the Tigers claim a 1-0 win on Monday night at Dorrance Field.

Following the loss, the Tar Heels fall to 4-3-2 overall and 1-2-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference action as the Tigers improve to 8-2 (2-2).

The first good look of the night came from Juan Caffaro in the 12th minute but his Strike to the top right was denied. Sam Williams also had a chance with a shot to the far post nine minutes later, which was again stopped by Clemson keeper Joseph Andema.

The Tar Heels held a 4-3 advantage in shots and a 3-1 edge in Corners heading into the break tied at zero apiece. Continuing to lock down on defense as they have all season, UNC’s back line held the visiting team without a shot on target for the first 58 minutes of play.

However, Clemson broke through when Joseph Skinner sent in a header off a corner in the 77th minute for the game-winner.

A scrappy battle between the two teams saw 33 fouls – 22 for Clemson, 11 for Carolina – throughout the entire 90 minutes, including 19 in the opening frame. Both teams were issued a pair of yellow cards during the contest.

The Tar Heels and Tigers both recorded six shots, two shots on target and four corner kicks. Online, Andrew Cordes made one save while Andema finished the match with two.

Carolina is back in action on Oct. 7 to host Virginia Tech at Dorrance Field for a 7 pm ET matchup. UNC’s previously scheduled contest at Elon, originally set for Oct. 4, has been postponed to Tuesday, Oct. 18.

