Men’s Soccer Draws With Saint Francis University, 0-0

LORETTO, Pa. (October 30, 2022)- The Stonehill College men’s soccer team wrapped up their road portion of the schedule with a 0-0 draw at Saint Francis University Sunday afternoon at the Stokes Soccerplex.

Goaltending

STO: Ryan Coutu (90:00)-six saves

SFU: Jordaine Jaeger (90:00)-four saves

Jacob Woznicki led the offense with five shots Sunday (Photo Credit: Mary Gettens).

The Details

In the opening half, despite no goals, both sides combined for nine shots and Stonehill had three of them. The Skyhawks had their best look early on Aidan O’Sullivan less than 30 seconds in sent a shot on net that was turned away by Jaeger.

less than 30 seconds in sent a shot on net that was turned away by Jaeger. The Red Flash tested Coutu plenty in the first including a point a little more than halfway through the period when Maximus Rigby and Nico Stoddart peppered the Stonehill goalie with back-to-back shots, but Coutu made stop after stop and kept Saint Francis off the board.

and peppered the Stonehill goalie with back-to-back shots, but Coutu made stop after stop and kept Saint Francis off the board. As the second half got underway, the Red Flash had their best opportunity when the hosts drew a penalty kick. Julian Jakopovic lined up for the kick but saw his shot turned away by Coutu and shortly after, Milian Djajic received a nice pass and fired his shot on net but ended up steering it just wide of the Skyhawks net.

lined up for the kick but saw his shot turned away by Coutu and shortly after, received a nice pass and fired his shot on net but ended up steering it just wide of the Skyhawks net. Jacob Woznicki had a chance late in the second at the 82:22 mark when he sent a shot to Jaeger’s right side, but the Saint Francis goalie ended up making the save.

had a chance late in the second at the 82:22 mark when he sent a shot to Jaeger’s right side, but the Saint Francis goalie ended up making the save. Saint Francis had one more chance as time wound down (85:53) when Alexios Rodriguez rifield a shot on net, but Coutu made the clutch stop and ended up giving the Skyhawks the 0-0 draw.

rifield a shot on net, but Coutu made the clutch stop and ended up giving the Skyhawks the 0-0 draw. Coutu’s six saves marked the sixth time this year that the junior goalie has posted five or more saves on the year. It also marked the second time this year Coutu finished with a shutout (previous: September 10 at University of Saint Thomas (Minn.), 1-0).

Up Next

Stonehill concludes their Inaugural Division I season with a home matchup against Northeast Conference member, Merrimack College on Thursday, November 3 at 3 pm

