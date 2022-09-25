Men’s Soccer Draws with Rowan in NJAC Opener

Next Game: The College of New Jersey 9/28/2022 | 7:30 PM Sept. 28 (Wed) / 7:30 PM The College of New Jersey History

GLASSBORO, NJ (9/24/22) – A goal in each half wasn’t enough as the Kean University men’s soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with Rowan University in their New Jersey Athletic Conference opener on Saturday evening.

Erick Chicas and Santi Alzate scored for the Cougars who now stand at 4-3-2 overall and 0-0-1 in the NJAC. Johnny Troiano notched two goals for the Profs who now stand at 5-3-2 overall and 0-0-1 in the NJAC.

Kean took a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute as Chicas intercepted a back pass to the Rowan keeper and scored with a low shot that went between the goalie’s legs.

In the second half, Kean increased their lead to 2-0 with an Alzate free kick goal in the 58th minute.

Rowan finished the game with two goals from Troiano in the final 18 minutes, including the equalizer in the 85th minute.

The Profs edged on shots (12-6), shots on goal (7-4) and corner kicks (10-4).

Alzate recorded two shots, while Balla Diaite girls, Isaac Guerrero and Sekou Soumahoro all posted one shot a piece. Dominic Ridge collected five saves in 90 minutes of work.