Men’s Soccer Draws with Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Central Arkansas men’s soccer team wrapped up its final road match of the season Tuesday evening with a 1-1 draw against Kansas City.

The tie moves the Bears to 6-4-4 on the year with one match left in the regular season.

Action was scarce in the first half, with the Bears taking the first shot of the game off the foot of Daniel Shabani , although the attempt was off. Central Arkansas took the first three shots of the game, all before the 15-minute mark, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Roos took control in the middle of the first half, putting shots up but not connecting on anything. In the 39th minute, Kansas City earned a PK, putting the Bears in a dangerous place before halftime. Staring down the shooter, Zach Schawl stuffed the attempt, keeping the Roos off the board and the game scoreless.

Kansas City came out of the break on a mission, sending shots up early out of the kickoff. For a time, the Bears held on, but the Roos finally broke through in the 58th, logging the first goal of the match.

Undeterred, Central Arkansas almost immediately responded, with Karim Diao and Jerry Gutierrez fighting for shots in the middle of a scrum, but the attempts were blocked by bodies and posts, leaving the Bears without a goal.

Finally, the persistence of the Bears would pay off, as Sebastian Andreassen put in his team-leading sixth goal of the year to level the score. And although Central Arkansas would dominate the shot column for the remainder of the match, the score remained the same through the final whistle. Schawl would repel a second PK in the match, maintaining the tie.

Central Arkansas has one match remaining in the schedule for the regular season, hosting Jacksonville at 11 am on Saturday for Senior Day.