Men’s Soccer Draws With Brown

A strong first half from Princeton was countered by a comeback from Brown as the two teams played to a 2-2 draw at Stevenson-Pincince Field in front of a national TV audience on ESPNU.

The Tigers scored twice in the first half, with Ryan Clare and Walker Gillespie finding the back of the net. In the second half, Jamin Gogo Peters struck twice for Brown to secure the draw. Henrik Weiper had seven saves for the Bears.

Clare opened the scoring in the 13th minute with his seventh goal of the season. Mateo Godoy started the sequence by forcing a turnover in the left flank, knocking the ball forward to Daniel Ittycheria who slipped a pass to Clare whose left-footed finish put Princeton in front.

In the 32nd minute, James Wangsness sent a long ball forward from the Tigers’ defensive half and Walker Gillespie met the Brown keeper just outside the box, causing enough of a disturbance for the keeper not to gather the loose ball and allow it to slide by. Gillespie instead collected the ball and was all alone for a relatively easy tap in and a 2-0 lead.

Brown got on the board early in the second half, with Jamin Gogo Peters Slipping open after a combination of passes from Koko Dadzie and Tanner Barry. Gogo Peters was 1v1 with Watson and scored inside the left post to cut Princeton’s lead to 2-1.

Gillespie had a chance to add a second goal midway through the second half, with a similar situation developing to his first-half strike. This time, however, Brown’s keeper was able to recover in time after venturing far off his line and his sliding stop denied Gillespie.

The Bears pulled level with Gogo Peters’ second of the match in the 67th minute. The Tigers had issues clearing a free kick, and Gogo Peters launched a shot from 25 yards out that navigated through a scrum of players and in.

Princeton had the best chance the rest of the match, but a shot from Nico No that was targeted towards the right post was just snagged by Henrik Weiper in the 83rd minute.

William Watson had to make a stop in the 89th minute, denying Noah Atanda’s head on for his second save of the match.

The Tigers return to Roberts Stadium on November 5, hosting Harvard at 4 pm