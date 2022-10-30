Men’s Soccer Draws In Defensive Match Against Gardner-Webb

Next Game: at High Point University 11/2/2022 | 7 p.m Nov. 02 (Wed) / 7 pm at High Point University History

FARMVILLE, Va.- The Longwood men’s soccer team Drew in a scoreless defensive contest against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The two sides stood strong through the first 45 minutes as both teams combined for eight shots in the scoreless first part of the match. Eden Shachar recorded two of the shots and Durand had two saves to keep the game scoreless.

Both teams continued to stretch the field in the second half as they searched for a tiebreaker. Jose Carlos had a chance in the closing minutes of the game and the Runnin’ Bulldogs had a few changes themselves, however, both sides stood steadfast on the defensive front to split the points in a tie.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“I think we followed a sound game plan tonight and worked hard enough to compete and stay in control,” said head Coach Jon Atkinson. “We just lacked the zip and spark that would allow us to expect anything more. Gardner Webb are a good team so overall we knew we had to contain certain areas of the pitch. I feel if got an early goal it would have been the lift we needed to Stoke the flames but alas it wasn’t to be Tonight so we will have to be content with a clean sheet.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

The Lancers recorded eight shots, with three being on target.

Longwood goalies combined for six saves in the contest.

The two sides combined for eight corners, with the Lancers having five.

UP NEXT:

The Lancers will conclude their season on November 2n.d at High Point University.