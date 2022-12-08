Men’s Soccer Draws Georgetown in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Courtesy of Navy Athletic Communications

ANNAPOLIS, Md. –

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship bracket was revealed on Monday afternoon, as the Patriot League Champion Navy Midshipmen learned their first-round matchup will be Georgetown. Thursday’s Showdown between the Mids and Hoyas is set for noon at Shaw Field in Washington, DC

Navy advanced to its 12th NCAA Tournament by claiming its second-ever Patriot League Tournament title on Saturday night, as an 83rd-minute goal from freshman forward AJ Schuetz helped the fourth-seeded Mids finish off a 1-0 shutout over the sixth-seeded American Eagles at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

“It was great to see the guys excited today,” said head coach Tim O’Donohue . “It’s been a lot of work, not just this year but the last four or five years, to get here to the NCAA Tournament and it’s an exciting time for sure. Georgetown is a great program, winning the 2019 national championship, and have an excellent coaching staff. We’re also familiar with their players and style, as a lot of our guys have faced their players back at the MLS academies. We have a lot of respect for Georgetown but we’re excited to go play them Thursday. “

The program’s first NCAA berth under O’Donohue, this also marks Navy’s first appearance in the 48-team national tournament since winning the 2013 PL Championship and earning the league’s automatic bid.

Navy holds a 15-10-0 all-time record in NCAA Tournament games, winning the national Championship in 1964 after finishing as national runner-up in 1963, also making NCAA semifinal Appearances in 1965 and 1967. Over its first 11 NCAA appearances, the program is 8-3-0 in opening-round contests.

The Mids enter the NCAA Tournament with a 7-4-9 record that featured the team going 3-1-5 in league play before posting three-straight postseason shutouts en route to the Patriot League crown. Led by Patriot League Midfielder of the Year David Jackson the team also had three other all-league selections in Captain JD Wagner , Baba Kallie and Noah Ward . The team also had Zach Wagner take home PL Tournament Most Valuable Player honors, joined on the all-tournament team by Cristian Coelho , Pierce Holbrook and Schuetz.

It will be the 13th all-time meeting between Navy and Georgetown. The Mids hold an 8-4-0 record against the Hoyas in a series that dates back to 1957, with the teams’ last meeting coming in 2004.

The BIG EAST regular-season champions, Georgetown (11-5-3, 8-1-1 BIG EAST) received an at-large bid after falling to Creighton, 3-0, in the BIG EAST Championship match on Sunday at the Maryland Soccerplex. A College Cup team last season, the Hoyas have now earned their sixth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and are led by the BIG EAST Midfielder of the Year Aidan Rocha and the BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year Daniel Wu.

The Winner of Navy-Georgetown is set to take on the No. 15 national seed Tulsa in the second round on Nov. 20.

The match will be streamed on both ESPN+ and BIG EAST Digital Network. Tickets are available at GUHoyas.com.