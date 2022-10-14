Men’s Soccer Draws at Hobart 0-0

Next Game: at Ithaca 10/15/2022 | 2:00 PM October 15 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at Ithaca History

GENEVA, NY – The Union College men’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw against the Hobart College Statesmen on Friday afternoon from Cozzens Field. The Dutchmen earned a much-needed point in Liberty League play.

The Dutchmen had an early chance with sophomore Evan Perry . Perry’s shot found the cross bar and stayed out just 90 seconds into the match. A second shot followed from senior Evan Farr , but the shot drifted wide. Senior Stephan Akichy also hit the post in the first half. Union out shot Hobart 7-3 in the opening 45 minutes.

In the second half, the Statesmen came out shooting. They threw nine shots at the net with four making their way on frame. The Dutchmen managed three shots in the second half. The game finished in a 0-0 tie.

Junior Sean Speck was great in net for Union stopping all five shots from Hobart.

The Dutchmen stay on the road tomorrow as they travel to the Bombers of Ithaca College for a Liberty League contest. Kick off for tomorrow’s game is at 2 pm from Carp Wood Field.