Men’s Soccer Draws at Fordham, 2-2, in First Road Contest of 2022

Box Score Bronx, NY – The UMBC men’s soccer squad took a pair of first half leads, but host Fordham tied the contest on both occasions and the two sides battled to a 2-2 draw on the turf of Jack Tenney Field.

UMBC’s first goal was originally credited as a Ram own goal, but subsequently given to Taylor Calheira and senior Ryan Becher (Hummelstown, Pa.) scored on a beautiful Strike to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

The Retrievers (4-0-1) extended their unbeaten streak to five after their first road contest of the season. Fordham is unbeaten in four straight games and stands at 2-1-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

For the fifth consecutive match, UMBC got on the board first. The Retrievers pushed the ball down the right wing and Taylor Calheira’s shot was blocked, but its momentum headed towards the Rams’ goal. A Fordham defender despeately attempted to clear the bounding ball, but put the ball into his own net in the 13′. Spencer Hanks earned an assist on Calheira’s fourth goal of the season.

But less than five minutes later, Becher snatched the lead back for UMBC, dribbling 20 yards before unleashing a Rocket into the upper right hand corner of the goal from 30 yards out.

The Rams knotted the game just before halftime, as Paolo Primavera got between the UMBC defense and scored from 11 yards out in the 41′.

Calheira (clay) and William Forby (just wide left) had excellent chances in the final 75 seconds of the first half, but the game went to the break knotted at 2-2.

Retriever senior netminder Quantrell Jones made a leaping save with less than three minutes to play and the visitors thrwarted the Rams on the ensuing corner kick.

NOTES

UMBC outshot FU, 15-14, but the Rams took seven of the game’s 12 corners.

Jones registered five saves in all 90 minutes of action.

Becher tallied his 15th career goal.

