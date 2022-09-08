Men’s soccer draws against Mount Union 1-1 in home opener

Next Game: Grove City College 9/10/2022 | 3:30 PM Sept. 10 (Sat) / 3:30 PM Grove City College History

GRANVILLE, OHIO (September 7, 2022) – The Denison University men’s soccer team played its first home match of the new 2022 season on Wednesday night, but unfortunately a goal late in the second half by the University of Mount Union forced the match to finish in a 1-1 draw inside Deeds Field-Piper Stadium.

Although Mount Union had three of the first four shots of the match, the first shot on goal went to Ethan Miracle in the seventh minute forcing a save from the Purple Raiders’ goalkeeper Mikey Contreras.

Just over seven minutes later, Miracle made a great through ball from Niko Argyros near midfield count as he had only the goalie to beat and was able to finish past Contreras to the bottom right of the goal.

It was a strong start to the match for Miracle, who during last year’s Matchup at Mount Union finished with a goal in the 84th minute.

Unfortunately, each of the final six shots of the first half and the first four of the second half went to Mount Union as the Purple Raiders continued to control possession and challenge the goalkeeper Tommy Prokos and the Big Red Defenders with three blocks up to that point.

A pair of saves by Prokos in the 49th and 59th minutes kept the Purple Raiders off the scoreboard, at least until the 77th minute when the fourth corner kick of the second half for Mount Union led to a pair of headers that resulted in the first goal of the season allowed by the Denison defense.

Cameron McIntosh had a shot saved by Contreras in the 84th minute, and then back-to-back corner kicks for Mount Union after that led to the fourth block of the match by Denison and then a shot high. The last gasp was a shot high by Lorenz Hoover in the final two minutes.

With the draw, the all-time series between Denison and Mount Union remains even at 10-10-1. The Big Red are now 1-0-2 on the season after pitching back-to-back shutouts to open the new season while Mount Union moves to 1-1-1.

Denison’s Head Coach Brandon Bianco said, “Credit to Mount Union for a good performance and a deserved result. We were on the back foot all night and couldn’t find the game. Although Tonight was disappointing, I know we have more in this group and we’re going to move forward to Saturday.”

Denison will remain at home to host Grove City College at 3:30 pm on Saturday, September 10. It will be the third opponent the Big Red have faced for the first time in program history so far this season.