Men’s Soccer Downs St. Bonaventure, 3-0

OLEAN, NY – Led by a hat trick of assists by Tom Cooklin George Washington men’s soccer cruised past St. Bonaventure, 3-0, on Saturday.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

58th Minutes: Cooklin picked up his first assist of the night when he found his teammate Aaron Kronenberg in front of the net for the opening goal. The Strike was Kronenberg’s fifth of the year.

69th minute: Just over 10 minutes later, Cooklin set up teammate Lucas Matuszewski for his first goal of the year, extending the GW lead to two.

72n.d minute: Cooklin completed his hat trick of assists by crossing a ball to Elias Norris for the final goal of the game. Norris’ goal was his sixth of the season.

NOTEWORTHY:

• Goalkeeper Richard Rupp faced six shots on his way to the clean sheet. The shutout was GW’s fourth of the season.

• Cooklin’s three helpers on Saturday increased his team lead in assists to nine. Additionally, Cooklin leads GW in points with 15.

• Both George Washington and St. Bonaventure received three yellow cards during Saturday’s contest.

• GW led the way in almost every statistical category, including shots, 16-6, shots on goal, 6-1, and corner kicks, 9-0.

UP NEXT:

George Washington will return to action next Saturday when he travels to Saint Louis. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm