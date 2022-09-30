Men’s Soccer Downs JMU on the Road

Next Game: Duquesne 10/1/2022 | 1 PM October 01 (Sat) / 1 PM Duquesne

HARRISONBURG, VA – GW men’s soccer (5-3-2, 1-1 A-10) is back in the win column after taking down James Madison University (3-5-1, 0-1-1 Sun Belt), 3-0, on Wednesday night. After a scoreless first half, Elias Norris scored the eventual game winning goal just 47 seconds into the second half to secure the win for GW.

It was a windy night in Harrisonburg, which caused some early first half drama. Two early GW chances saw the ball get past JMU goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon, but both opportunities were swept away on the goal line by Dukes’ defender Tyler Clegg.

GW goalkeeper Justin Grady had himself a night. JMU delivered nine corners and had 19 shots, but Grady denied them all, including a late penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

How It Happened:

46th minute: Elias Norris opened the scoring with a goal 47 seconds into the second half. The shot came from just inside the 18 yard box, where Norris struck home his fourth goal of the season.

69 minutes: Aaron Kronenberg continues to be a Weapon on GW set pieces, scoring his fourth goal of the year off a Tom Cooklin driven corner kick. Kronenberg leads all GW defensemen with four goals this season.

80 minutes: Tom Cooklin found himself on a 2-on-1 opportunity with Alex Nicholson , who fed the ball to Cooklin for a wide-open attempt, and Cooklin would not be denied. The goal was Cooklin’s third of the season.

Notable:

Tom Cooklin (1 goal, 5 assists) is now just one point behind Oscar Haynes Brown (5 goals, 2 assists) for first on the team with 11 points.

Justin Grady pitched his second shutout and picked up his fifth win of the season.

GW was outshot, 19-8, but held a 7-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Five Yellow Cards were handed out: JMU’s Tyler Clegg and Prince Loney-Bailey, along with GW’s Jared DeMott , Tim Neumann and Cameron Mathewson each received a caution.

Next up:

The Colonials return to the GW Soccer Field on Saturday, October 1st to play host to conference opponent #24 Duquesne (6-1-2, 1-0-1), who are coming off their first loss of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm and the game will air live on ESPN+.