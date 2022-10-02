Men’s Soccer Downs Dartmouth To Open Ivy Play

Princeton took advantage of a first-half red card issued to host Dartmouth, wearing down the Big Green and scoring the only goal of the match in a 1-0 win in Hanover to open the Ivy League portion of the 2022 season.

With the win, the Tigers have now won eight consecutive Ivy League matches after posting a 7-0-0 record in Ivy play last season.

The shutout is Princeton’s third in a row in Ivy League play dating back to a 1-0 win at Penn on 11/6/21 — the Tigers have now held Ivy League opponents scoreless over their last 275:24 of play including the final minutes of a 2-1 win over Cornell on 10/30/21.

Costi Christodoulou was issued a straight red card in the 30th minute after he charged off his line and upended Daniel Ittycher who was also focused in on a loose ball. That red card forced Dartmouth’s starting keeper off for the rest of the match, and the Big Green were also then playing down a man for the final hour.

The Manpower advantage allowed the Tigers to push forward without much abandon, and the Tigers had their foot on the gas the rest of the way. Princeton outshot the Big Green, 14-1, and had an 8-0 edge in shots on goal. The Tigers also had a decided advantage in corners, taking 14 corner kicks to just five for the Big Green.

Walker Gillespie broke the ice in the 56th minute, Converting a Mateo Godoy service for his first goal of the season. Godoy looped in Princeton’s 10th corner of the match, and the cross found the head of Gillespie Charging at the far post for a well-earned score for Princeton.

56′: PRINCETON GOAL! Walker Gillespie heads home a corner kick and we take a 1-0 lead at Dartmouth! pic.twitter.com/b1HVUO51ET — Princeton Men’s Soccer (@TigerMensSoccer) October 1, 2022

The Big Green mustered some energy in the 78th minute, forcing two Corners in succession, but each was knocked away by William Watson before too much danger arose. A final look from the Big Green which would have stunned the Tigers sailed just wide in the Waning seconds.

The Tigers return home — a new home — this week for a pair of matches. Princeton will play its first match at the new Roberts Stadium on October 4 against Monmouth (7 pm) before hosting Yale on October 8 (at 4 pm) in a crucial Ivy match.