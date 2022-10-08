Men’s Soccer Downed By Yale

Princeton’s Roberts Stadium debut was spoiled by visiting Yale as the Bulldogs staked themselves a 3-0 lead before holding on for a 3-1 win.

The Bulldogs led, 1-0, after 45 minutes before a pair of converted penalty kicks early in the second half extended the lead.

Daniel Diaz on Bon would then make a bit of Princeton history with the program’s first goal at its new home, but that was as close as the Tigers would get.

Our First On Home Turf. DDB gets us on the board at Roberts Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QOvYiUvPmS — Princeton Men’s Soccer (@TigerMensSoccer) October 8, 2022

The Tigers held a 22-9 advantage in shots in the game, including a 19-5 edge in the second half as Princeton chased a comeback.

Yale struck first in the 19th minute, capitalizing on a bounding ball in the box. Paolo Carroll had the finishing touch after a Yale cross was knocked around a bit and not cleared away by the Tigers.

Carroll then doubled Yale’s lead in the 52nd minute via a penalty kick. A Princeton foul inside the box resulted in the penalty being awarded, and Carroll sent a low ball left while William Watson guessed the other way.

Kaveh Zahiroleslam then converted a penalty kick of his own in the 56th minute. After the Tigers mounted some pressure of their own, including a Nico No shot which required a diving save, Yale countered with pressure of its own. Zahiroleslam chipped a pass over a Tiger defender which brought Watson off his line and Watson’s charge to try and gather the loose ball was deemed too aggressive and he was called for a foul. Zahiroleslam then sent his PK offering high inside the left post, just out of reach for Watson.

Daniel Diaz on Bon then scored Princeton’s first goal at Roberts Stadium with his low laser in the 58th minute. Diaz Bonilla brought the ball across the field, laying off to Giuliano Fravolini Whitchurch who passed is to Ryan Clare . The ball worked back to Diaz Bonilla who stepped into a shot from the edge of the box and curled it inside the left post.

The Tigers are back on the road next weekend, heading to NYC to take on Columbia on October 15 at 3 pm