Men’s Soccer Downed at Trinity

BOX SCORE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Concordia Texas men’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Trinity University in the final non-conference match of the season for the Tornados. Melvin Molina and Marco Vazquez fired a team-high three shots apiece at Jim Potter Intramural Field on Sunday.

Two early goals in the first 13 minutes of the first half helped propel the Tigers to an advantage. Besides the score, the stat line at the end of the first half was relatively even as CTX outshot Trinity 8-7.

Searching for a comeback, the Tornados saw numerous solid opportunities. A free kick from Molina found the head of Vazquez that just missed the left of the goal in the 2nd minute. Five minutes later, sophomore forward Leo Lopez almost cut into the deficit with one defender and the goalie to beat. The Tigers held firm, and added one more goal in the 86th minute to hold on for the win.

CTX will next travel to Marshall, TX for their first ASC match of the season this Thursday, Sept. 29 at ETBU. First kick is set for 7:30 pm

