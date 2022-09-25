Men’s Soccer Dominates in 6-0 Win Over Fairfield

Next Game: University of New Hampshire 9/27/2022 | 7:00 PM ESPN+ Sept. 27 (Tue) / 7:00 PM University of New Hampshire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard scored its most goals since 2015, recording a non-conference 6-0 win over the Fairfield Stags Saturday afternoon at Jordan Field.

The Crimson (4-2-1) had six different goal scorers and recorded its second shutout in which Oskar Nilsson has started. Harvard outshot the Stags (4-5-0) 16-8. Harvard is now 12-1-2 against the Stags in team history.

Harvard Highlights

Matus Vician and Marko Isakovic both had their first goal of the season and first goal in their collegiate careers.

and both had their first goal of the season and first goal in their collegiate careers. Oskar Nilsson recorded five saves, helping the Crimson secure its second shutout of the season.

recorded five saves, helping the Crimson secure its second shutout of the season. Nick White , Martin Vician , Willem Ebbinge and Ale Gutierrez all scored one goal as well.

, , and all scored one goal as well. The Crimson’s four goals in the first half were the most goals they scored in a half since Oct. 9, 2021 at Cornell.

Harvard’s six goals were the most goals they scored since Nov. 24, 2015 against Penn.

Harvard scored its first four goals in a span of 10 minutes.

Alessandro Arlotti , Willem Ebbinge and Matus Vician each tallied two assists.

, and each tallied two assists. Jan Riecke was the only player for the Crimson to play all 90 minutes. Riecke is the only player on the team who has played every minute of the year so far.

was the only player for the Crimson to play all 90 minutes. Riecke is the only player on the team who has played every minute of the year so far. Harvard is now 4-0-0 at home in 2022.

Harvard moved to 12-1-2 all-time vs. Fairfield.

How It Happened

Ale Gutierrez controlled the ball in the 18 and buried it in the bottom left corner to give the Crimson a 1-0 lead at the 29:50 mark in the game to open up scoring.

controlled the ball in the 18 and buried it in the bottom left corner to give the Crimson a 1-0 lead at the 29:50 mark in the game to open up scoring. A great series of passes ended in a goal for Willem Ebbinge at the 33:39 mark of the game. Arlotti chipped it forward to Vician who played it to Ebbinge who netted the goal to put the Crimson up 2-0.

at the 33:39 mark of the game. Arlotti chipped it forward to Vician who played it to Ebbinge who netted the goal to put the Crimson up 2-0. At the 36:05 mark of the game, Marko Isakovic ripped a bullet from outside the 18, Assisted by Matus Vician to give the Crimson a 3-0 advantage.

ripped a bullet from outside the 18, Assisted by to give the Crimson a 3-0 advantage. The next Harvard goal was scored by Nick White who headed it in off a beautiful pass off a corner from Matus Vician at the 39:01 mark.

who headed it in off a beautiful pass off a corner from at the 39:01 mark. Martin Vician scored his fifth goal of the season after a series of great passes from James Fahmy and Alessandro Arlotti which left Vician with an open net at the 62:12 mark of the game.

scored his fifth goal of the season after a series of great passes from and which left Vician with an open net at the 62:12 mark of the game. Matus Vician capped off an incredible day for the Crimson by putting home a goal with his left foot, giving the Crimson a 6-0 lead which they would hold until the final whistle blew.

Next Up

Harvard hosts New Hampshire on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 pm (ESPN+) before opening Ivy League play at Cornell on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 4:00 p.m. (ESPN+).