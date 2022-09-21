Men’s Soccer Dominates Against Howard

Next Game: at Loyola Chicago 9/24/2022 | 4 PM ET Sept. 24 (Sat) / 4 PM ET at Loyola Chicago

WASHINGTON – GW men’s soccer took down the Howard University Bison, 5-0, on Wednesday afternoon. The Colonials scored early and often, breaking into the scoring in the 7th minute and never looking back. Four different players found the back of the net for GW in the Buff and Blue’s Rout of the Bison.

For the second straight outing, GW held its opponent scoreless. Goalkeepers Justin Grady and Richard Raupp split time in the match for GW, each contributing to the clean sheet.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

7th minute – Elias Norris cracked into the score column early, netting the game’s first goal for GW. Norris’s goal came off his own Steal in Howard’s end, followed by a burst of speed through multiple Howard Defenders before finding the back of the net.

39 minutes – Oscar Haynes Brown converted late in the second half, from a Tiago Carvalho pass, to put GW up 2-0 going into halftime.

57th minute – Aaron Kronenberg opened the scoring in the second half, beating the Howard goalkeeper with his Strike into the top right corner of the goal. Kronenberg’s goal came unassisted.

64th minute – Oscar Haynes Brown’s second goal of the match came off a corner kick. Tom Cooklin delivered the ball, finding only the head of Haynes Brown before hitting the back of the net.

88th minute – With the match all but decided, Alex Nicholson stuffed home his shot off a Bouncing ball in Howard’s box. Norris was credited with an assist on Nicholson’s second goal of the campaign.

NOTEWORTHY:

Justin Grady saw 12 shots, stopping all eight sent on goal. Richard Raupp mined the net for the final 20 minutes of the match, making one save off three shots.

The Buff and Blue have not allowed a goal in the last 214 minutes of play.

Four yellow cards were handed out, all to Howard in the second half. Miles Sims, Abdullah Aljirafi, Jordan Julien, and Bison Head Coach Philip Gyau all received cautions.

The Buff and Blue set season highs for number of goals (5), shots (24), and shots on goal (12) in a match.

With two goals in the match, Haynes Brown jumped into the team lead for points, now with 11 points (5 goals, 1 assist) on the season. Cooklin is second on the team with eight points (2 goals, 4 assists).

UP NEXT: GW men’s soccer will head to the Windy City to face Loyola Chicago, for the first time as a conference opponent. The match is set for 4 pm on Saturday, and will be aired live on ESPN+.