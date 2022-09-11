Men’s Soccer Defeats Vassar for Third-Straight Win

Next Game: Springfield College 9/11/2022 | 7 P.M Sept. 11 (Sun) / 7 PM Springfield College History

HOBOKEN, NJ (Sept 10, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s soccer team defeated non-conference opponent Vassar College at home by a score of 2-0, Saturday night. It was the team’s third-straight win. Senior Emerson Kuzemka and sophomore Luca Campbell scored for the Ducks.

The first half was scoreless as both sides looked to gain an advantage. Vassar fired four shots in the first 45 minutes but were unable to put any on goal. Stevens took only three shots but placed two on goal to challenge Vassar goalkeeper Eric Wnorowski. The two sides were at a stalemate as they entered Halftime tied 0-0.

The Ducks began to ramp up pressure in the second half and finally broke through in the 65th minute. Senior Bruno Andino floated a corner kick into the box that found the head of Kuzemka. It was Kuzemka’s first goal of the season and Stevens lead 1-0. The Ducks added insurance in the 83rd minute, once again thanks to a beautiful ball sent into the box by Andino. They sent a cross from the right side of the field that landed on the head of Campbell who pushed it into the net to make the score 2-0. Vassar could not equalize as they pushed late and Stevens earned the win.

Senior goalkeeper Justin Cross earned his second clean sheet of the season in goals and the Ducks improved to 3-0-1. The Brewers fell to 2-2 on the year with the loss.

Inside the Numbers

Stevens led in shots on goal by a total of 7 to 2.

The Ducks did not allow a single corner kick all game and led in that category 7-0.

Stevens has won nine of their last ten against Vassar dating back to 2007.

Unsung Hero

Graduate student Adam Silva played an exceptional game. They led all players in shots with five and played all 90 minutes. They sent a volley off the post in the second half on an impressive attempt in the box.

Up Next