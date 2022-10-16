Men’s Soccer Defeats Southwest Baptist 5-0 On Senior Day
INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team defeated Southwest Baptist by a dominating score of 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Key Stadium for Senior Day. With this, the Hounds have now won six-straight games and improved their record to 8-2-3 overall including a 5-2-2 mark in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT
Today, UIndy honored Mason Stearns, Sean Werling, Leo Yamamoto, Ibo Yilmaz, Bryan Moreira, Cole Rainwater, Ro Thang, Seth Ward, Erik Wilhelm, Caleb Taber, Owen Atkisonand Patryk Olczyk.
HOW IT HAPPENED
UIndy found the scoreboard early in the 14th minute on an own goal by the Bearcats. Then, with the half coming to a close, Yilmaz successfully sent a penalty kick into the back of the net to give the Hounds a 2-0 lead after the first 45 minutes.
Moving into the second half, the Greyhounds scored again in the 58th minute when Michael Tselios crossed a ball into Seth Ward who fired a shot past the goalkeeper. UIndy would cap the afternoon off with unassisted goals by Kabiru Gafar in the 65th minute and Yilmaz in the 78th minute.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
-UIndy finished with 17 total shots while SBU had just four.
-In total, the Hounds had four yellow cards while the Bearcats had just one.
–Will vanHoornbeek and Pierre Lurot each played valuable minutes for UIndy against their former team.
UP NEXT
The Hounds will hit the road beginning next Friday for a conference road match against Missouri-St. Louis. The match is slated to begin at 8:30 pm ET.