Men’s Soccer Defeats Southwest Baptist 5-0 On Senior Day

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team defeated Southwest Baptist by a dominating score of 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Key Stadium for Senior Day. With this, the Hounds have now won six-straight games and improved their record to 8-2-3 overall including a 5-2-2 mark in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Today, UIndy honored Mason Stearns , Sean Werling , Leo Yamamoto , Ibo Yilmaz , Bryan Moreira , Cole Rainwater , Ro Thang , Seth Ward , Erik Wilhelm , Caleb Taber , Owen Atkison and Patryk Olczyk .

HOW IT HAPPENED

UIndy found the scoreboard early in the 14th minute on an own goal by the Bearcats. Then, with the half coming to a close, Yilmaz successfully sent a penalty kick into the back of the net to give the Hounds a 2-0 lead after the first 45 minutes.

Moving into the second half, the Greyhounds scored again in the 58th minute when Michael Tselios crossed a ball into Seth Ward who fired a shot past the goalkeeper. UIndy would cap the afternoon off with unassisted goals by Kabiru Gafar in the 65th minute and Yilmaz in the 78th minute.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

-UIndy finished with 17 total shots while SBU had just four.

-In total, the Hounds had four yellow cards while the Bearcats had just one.

– Will vanHoornbeek and Pierre Lurot each played valuable minutes for UIndy against their former team.

UP NEXT

The Hounds will hit the road beginning next Friday for a conference road match against Missouri-St. Louis. The match is slated to begin at 8:30 pm ET.