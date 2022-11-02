Men’s Soccer Defeats Georgia Southern in Regular-Season Finale

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team (5-4-6, 2-1-5 Sun Belt) defeated Georgia Southern (1-14-1, 0-8 Sun Belt) 4-1 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Tuesday night at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

The Chanticleers saw Noe Santos and Alvaro Garcia-Pascual score two goals each to lead CCU to the Sun Belt Conference win.

Seven senior members were recognized before the match started with Peter Dearle , Marcello Jones , Emile Rzepecki , Danny Cabrera , Dimitris Moraitakis , Alex Kinateder and Mael Couteau all being honored as part of Senior Night.

The Chants started fast with Santos scoring his first goal in the third minute on the first of three Eythor Kjartansson assists. Just 21 seconds later, Santos scored his second goal on an assist from Cabrera to give CCU a quick 2-0 lead.

Georgia Southern did not waste a lot of time in getting back into the match, as a goal from Hilary Odhiambo on an assist from Angel Sagrero in the fourth minute cut CCU’s lead to 2-1.

After that third goal in the opening minutes, the match settled down a bit and the Halftime score stayed at 2-1 in favor of the Chants.

The Chants played one man up the entire second half as a straight red card was called on the Eagles late in the first half.

While the Eagles played a man down, they were the aggressive team in the opening minutes of the second half, but it was the Chants that broke through in the 74th minute as Garcia-Pascual scored on Kjartansson’s second assist of the night to put CCU up 3-1. Less than three minutes later, Garcia-Pascual scored again, this time on a double assist from Kjartansson and Alex Kinateder to Puth the score at 4-1 where it would stand until the final horn.

“I’m very pleased and it’s very hard to play Georgia Southern,” head Coach Shaun Docking said. “They always have a good team, and they are better than their record shows. We did come straight out of the gate with two really quick goals and then Georgia Southern responded really well.”

“It was good to see some of the guys play some Tonight and get some time. Noe and Alvaro got two goals apiece and it was a great way to send the Seniors out.”

The Chants will enter the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Championship as the fifth-seed and will face the fourth-seed West Virginia on Sunday Nov. 6 at 3 pm ET. The match will be hosted by top-seeded Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. The match will be shown live on ESPN+.

