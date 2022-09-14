Men’s Soccer Defeated in Home Midweek with Merrimack

STONY BROOK, NY — The Stony Brook men’s soccer team was not able to get the offense going on Tuesday night, dropping its Matchup with Merrimack by a 3-0 final.

Curtis Copenhaver made four saves on the night and the Seawolves were able to generate 11 second-half shots but could not get any past the Merrimack keeper.

The Warriors scoring started in the 27th minute, when a shot off the post found Juri Schlingmann who scored the first of his two on the night.

His second goal would come in the 61st minute before he Assisted on an 84th-minute tally.

STATS AND NOTES

Trausti Birgisson finished the night recording three shots, a new season-high for him. It doubled his season total of three Entering the game.

finished the night recording three shots, a new season-high for him. It doubled his season total of three Entering the game. Trevor Harrison also recorded a season-high with four shots on the game.

QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES

“I did not think we started very well. We had the game on the weekend, which had a lot of emotion in it with it being a conference game. The performance just wasn’t good enough, tonight. We tried to rotate some guys around, get fresher legs but the energy wasn’t there in the first half. I thought we did a much better job in the second half but you cannot play 45 minutes of a game and expect to get a win” – head Coach Ryan Anatol .

UP NEXT

Stony Brook Returns to CAA play at LaValle Stadium, hosting William & Mary at Noon on Saturday afternoon.

For an inside look at the Stony Brook men’s soccer program, be sure to follow it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.