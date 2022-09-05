Men’s Soccer Defeated by Rutgers-Newark

EWING, NJ | The Farmingdale State College men’s soccer team went into Halftime of its Sunday night contest against Rutgers University-Newark trailing 2-1 after a 45th-minute tally by senior Winger Michael Lanouette (Hamden, Conn.), before the Scarlet Raiders pulled away with a pair of goals in the second Stanza to push past the Rams in the second and final day of the TCNJ Men’s Soccer Classic, 4-1.

Rutgers-Newark (1-1) went ahead in the 18th minute when Franco Catania headed in his first of two goals on the day, before an own goal doubled the Scarlet Raiders’ advantage nine minutes later.

FSC (0-3) pulled a goal back when Lanouette was sent through on goal by freshman Hubert Fryzel (Woodhaven, NY) and finished into the lower-right corner to cut the Rams’ deficit in half before the break.

Catania pushed the Rutgers-Newark edge back to two 30 seconds into the latter half, before crossing into the box for a Patrick O’Dwyer marker less than 10 minutes before full time to account for the final score.

Farmingdale State senior keeper Justin Silva (Bellerose, NY) turned aside five shots on the evening.

Head Coach Chuck Schimpf’s Rams are back in non-conference action Tuesday night (Sept. 6), when they play host to Eastern University in a 6:30 pm kickoff.