Men’s Soccer Defeated 3-1 by SUNY Cortland on Sunday

ITHACA, NY –The Ithaca College men’s soccer team lost to the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons 3-1 at Carp Wood Field on October 9. Conor Baird scored the Bombers Lone goal of the day from an assist by Jack Longo is a beautiful feed across the mouth of the goal that was headed into the back of the net.

The Bombers went head-to-head with the Red Dragons for the first 10 minutes of play keeping Cortland to just one shot on goal. Both teams maintained equal possession during this time and while Jared Krasnove didn’t get a shot off, he had a strong look towards goal at the top of the box before a Cortland defender stole the ball.

Cortland put the first goal of the game in the net with 25 minutes left in the first half on a free kick sent from the right side of the field into the bottom left corner of the box. The Dragons continued to push offensively for the next five minutes, but Ithaca’s defense prevented another goal. With 20 minutes remaining in the half, Brendan Lebitsch recorded the Bombers first shot of the game, but it was saved by the Red Dragons’ goalkeeper. Cortland tried to score again two minutes later, but the shot was saved by the Ithaca goalkeeper Johannes Berghahn .

With just over 11 minutes on the clock, after a series of passes sent up the left sideline, the Bombers sent the ball into the box for Aidan Keenan , who took a shot, but it was saved by both Cortland’s keeper and a defender in a scrappy battle. Cortland took the ball back to their Offensive half but were unable to capitalize on their opportunity.

With about five minutes remaining in the first half, Connor Tierney sent a long ball above the box to Conor Baird , who attempted a header shot, but his attempt was saved by the Red Dragons goalie. The Bombers ended the first half trailing Cortland 1-0.

Both teams battled offensively at the start of the second half but were unable to score. With just under 36 minutes left in the game, Jack Longo took a left-foot shot in an attempt to put the Bombers on the scoreboard, but Cortland’s first year goalkeeper Luke van Galen tipped it just over the crossbar.

The Red Dragons scored their second goal of the game with 30:50 left in play on another free kick to put 2-0 on the scoreboard over the Bombers. Back-and-forth play continued for both teams throughout the remainder of the half.

Ithaca finally put a goal in the back of the net with 3:14 on the clock. Longo sent a pass across from the right side of the box to the left post for Baird who steered it into the goal. The Bombers trailed 2-1.

While in an attempt to tie the game and score a second goal, Cortland picked the ball off the Bombers and made a run down the field to score a third goal with just 25 seconds remaining in the game. The Red Dragons defeated the Bombers 3-1.

With Sunday’s non-conference loss, Ithaca drops to 2-6-4 overall but returns to Liberty League action with five matches remaining in the regular season. The Bombers host Skidmore College on Friday, October 14. Game time is slated for 4 pm