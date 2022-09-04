Men’s Soccer Defeat Dordt, Go 2-0 in Iowa Road Trip

Next Game: William Woods University (Mo.) 9/7/2022 | 6:30 PM Sept. 07 (Wed) / 6:30 PM William Woods University (Mo.) History

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – An early start in the first half helped the Ottawa University men’s soccer team cruise to a 3-0 win over Dordt on Saturday afternoon.

The Braves couldn’t have asked for a better start, scoring two goals on their first two shots. Alonso Basauri scored the game’s opening goal in the 14thth minute, getting on the end of a cross by Owain Parker that was flicked on by Bence Molnar . Molnar doubled the Braves’ lead just two minutes later, stealing the ball from a nonchalant Dordt goalkeeper and shooting the ball into an empty net. The Braves managed four other shots in the first half, but nothing that really threatened the Defenders. OU headed into Halftime up 2-0.

Slobodan Novicevic added another goal early in the second half, receiving a long ball over the top from Parker and calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net. The Braves wouldn’t record another shot the rest of the second half but didn’t need to as they sat back and coasted to a 3-0 win over the Defenders.

Braves goalkeeper Julio Coronado gets the first clean sheet of the season, making five saves against the Defenders. Despite being outshot 12-7 by Dordt, the Braves made the most out of their opportunities with an efficient finishing rate (43%). Following a loss and a tie in the first two games of the season, the Braves have now won back-to-back games.

Up Next: The Braves host William Woods at AdventHealth Field on Wednesday, Sep. 7 at 6:30 p.m