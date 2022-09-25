Men’s Soccer Continues Sun Belt Play with Scoreless Draw at Old Dominion

Next Game: George Washington 9/28/2022 | 6 p.m ESPN+ Sept. 28 (Wed) / 6 p.m George Washington History

NORFOLK, Va. – Playing in its second ever Sun Belt Conference match, James Madison Drew with Old Dominion, 0-0, in men’s soccer action on Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex.

The Dukes earn their first point in conference play and move to 3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC while the Monarchs now sport a 4-2-2, 1-0-1 SBC record.

Redshirt senior Melker Anshelm and redshirt Juniors Clay Obara and Rodrigo Robles led the Dukes’ offense with two shots each. Freshman Sebastian Conlon earned his third shutout of the season in goal, making four saves.

How It Happened

Redshirt sophomore Chay Strine took the first shot of the match three minutes in, having his shot saved.

took the first shot of the match three minutes in, having his shot saved. ODU had an opportunity in the eighth minute to go ahead, but Tristan Jenkins’ shot off the free kick sailed over the goal.

Robles had a chance to give JMU the lead, but came up with his shot saved in the 25 th minute.

minute. The Monarchs had a good set up in the 47th minute to take the lead, setting up for a corner kick. Samuel Mar Kristinsson’s shot sailed high out of the corner.

Game Notes

Old Dominion had narrow leads in shots (13-12) and corner kicks (8-7).

The seven shots on goal for the Dukes is a season-high.

Coupled with the shutout against Georgetown, the Dukes posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since shutting out Virginia and Elon on Sept. 21 and 25 last season.

Quoting Head Coach Paul Zazensky

“Both teams had plenty of opportunities to win the game this afternoon. Proud of the guys’ effort to get a point on the road against a very good ODU program playing with a good amount of momentum. Midday games in the heat are always a battle so it’s a positive to get a point in Sun Belt play.

Up Next

The Dukes return home for three straight matches, beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when George Washington comes to Sentara Park. The match is scheduled for 6 pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.